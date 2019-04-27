Stat Shows How Jadon Sancho Is Quickly Becoming the Most Creative England Star of the Modern Era

Jadon Sancho has enjoyed a meteoric season, becoming a first-team regular at Borussia Dortmund and earning his first four senior England caps.

The winger has had a phenomenal breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, delivering both goals and assists.

He's one of only eight players to have reached double figures for both goals and assists this season, with a combined 25 goals contributed. Only Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard, Nicolas Pepe and Lionel Messi have achieved more combined efforts in Europe this year.

At just 19-years-old, Sancho is quickly becoming one of the hottest attacking properties in Europe which a huge boost for the future of the England team. The Three Lions are already riding high after reaching the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Expectations for next summer's European Championship could be higher than ever before and there's more cause for optimism with Sancho equalling a Frank Lampard's assist record that stood for nine years.

The young winger became the most creative Englishman in Europe's top five leagues when he brought his total assist tally up to 14 for the season, the most any England player has achieved in a single campaign since 2010.

Lampard last achieved the feat as Chelsea stormed to a Premier League title in the 2009/10 campaign. Sancho could still lift a title to top off his own efforts as those goals have helped inspire Borussia Dortmund to within a point of Bayern Munich.

It's the closest Dortmund have come to a Bundesliga crown since they last won the competition in 2012. It also marks a significant improvement over last season where the club finished fourth, a whopping 29 points behind title winners Bayern.

Sancho has three Bundesliga games left and could still eclipse even Lampard's total en route to becoming England's most creative player of the modern era.