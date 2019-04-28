Christopher Nkunku in Talks With Arsenal as Unai Emery Identifies Replacement for Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal are in talks to sign PSG star Christopher Nkunku under the orders of Unai Emery, who previously managed the midfielder while he was in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

Despite the fact that the Gunners' top-four challenge in the Premier League is set to go down to the wire and a Europa League semi final looms on the horizon, attentions are already turning towards the summer transfer window.

Christopher #Nkunku is still being pursued by #Arsenal. He is one of the names evaluated by #Emery for the post-Ramsey. Contacts ongoing between #Gunners and PSG. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 24, 2019

Emery is in clear need of reinforcements to continue his re-build at the Emirates, and his summer business is made more urgent by the impending departure of Aaron Ramsey, leaving the Gunners in need of a replacement for one of their star men.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, via the Daily Star, Arsenal are locked in negotiations over the signing of Nkunku after a 'personal demand' was made by Emery to the club to secure the Frenchman's signing.

A powerful box-to-box midfielder, Nkunku could prove to be an ideal replacement for Ramsey, and was previously linked with a switch to the Emirates during the January transfer window.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Nkunku has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, and at the age of 21, Arsenal may be able to secure a cut-price deal for a potentially shrewd long-term investment.

Emery helped the midfielder on course to his senior breakthrough at PSG during the Spaniard's spell as manager in the French capital before joining Arsenal last summer, and Nkunku has continued to feature for the Ligue 1 champions under Thomas Tuchel this term.

However, with the rising star yet to commit to fresh terms at PSG, an impending departure appears increasingly likely, and a missed penalty in his side's shootout defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France final on Saturday could effectively spell the end of his time in Paris.