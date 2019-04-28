David de Gea: The Stat That Proves Just How Poor the Keeper Has Been for Man Utd in Recent Weeks

David De Gea hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again as Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring after just ten minutes through Juan Mata, but they were pegged back just before the interval after a poor piece of goalkeeping from De Gea - following on from his recent mistakes against Barcelona and Manchester City.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Spaniard fumbled Antonio Rudiger's tame effort and Marcos Alonso reacted quickest to poke home an equaliser, leaving the Old Trafford crowd in stunned silence.

He was on hand to produce a decent save right at the death to ensure that his side came away with at least a point but, as is always the case for goalkeepers, the only thing he'll be remembered for on this occasion will be his mistake.

It doesn't take much to see that he's currently a shadow of his former self and, as this stat from Opta shows, he's currently going through one of the worst spells of his eight-year career with United.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games in all competitions - as many as in his previous 123 matches combined for the Red Devils.

Questions will of course be raised over whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to keep faith in De Gea. Sergio Romero has proven himself too be a worthy backup over the past few seasons and has performed well when given the opportunity in domestic cup matches.

When asked if he was considering dropping De Gea before the Chelsea match Solskjaer responded (via the Evening Standard): “No. Not at all, because I trust David and, for me, he’s been the best player United have had the last six or seven years.

Romero turning up at the Man U training ground on Monday morning after another De Gea howler.... pic.twitter.com/z1adzGIfkQ — Logan Sama (@djlogansama) April 28, 2019

“He’s been absolutely outstanding and going through tough patches is part of a footballer’s career and David will be fine.”

It remains to be seen whether De Gea's latest blunder will change the Norwegian's mind, but it seems unlikely he'll lose faith in United's number one too quickly.