Eddie Howe Addresses Bournemouth's Growing Injury List After 3-3 Southampton Draw

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits the form his side has haven towards the end of the campaign is 'hugely frustrating' despite rescuing a point during their 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Callum Wilson's second of the game four minutes from time secured a point for the Cherries - who have now won just two of their last 12 Premier League games.

The game also saw Dan Gosling have to make way with a hamstring injury, while Dominic Solanke and David Brooks appeared to pick up knocks, with Howe suggesting that contending with a number of absentees in the second half of the campaign has hindered their form.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It's been a very inconsistent end to the season, it's been hugely frustrating, not just for me but for the players and supporters and we are desperate for some forward momentum going into next season.

"We have picked up injuries. [Dan] Gosling has had to come off, [Dominic] Solanke did something to his hamstring at the end, David Brooks was limping. We were nursing players through while having to make changes.

"We had to dig deep and we made an early tactical switch as we found it difficult to control the ball."



"It has been the story of the second half of the campaign and has impacted our results. I will be very pleased for the season to end and get some players back fit."

The draw sees Bournemouth remain 14th in the Premier League table on 42 points, who can still exceed their best ever points tally set in 2016/17 46 points should they win their final two games of the season, which are against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth had the chance the win the game late on when Wilson - who was on a hat-trick - fired a finish straight at Angus Gunn, although Howe was just pleased to see some fight from his side late on for the sake of the supporters.

He added: "We are pleased to come back twice but then disappointed with Callum's chance at the end that we haven't won it. But we needed to show real heart and desire for our supporters and we did that.

"There was huge swings in the game today, from their strong start to our really good end to the half, then they came out strong again and we finished the game really strongly. The goals followed the swing of the game and we did well to hang in there."