Gary Neville Predicts Another Twist in Premier League Title Race Between Liverpool and Man City

Gary Neville believes at least one of Manchester City and Liverpool will slip up in their title challenge before the end of the Premier League season.

There are a mere three matches left for City to play, with Pep Guardiola's recruits currently sitting two points behind the Reds, with a game in hand. To reclaim top spot they must win an awkward fixture away to Burnley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Anfield side play Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, before Newcastle United welcome them to St James' Park three days later.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Neither team have lost a Premier League fixture since January, with the lead constantly changing hands in recent months. However, Neville has predicted a late twist in what has been an enthralling race.





He said on Sky Sports (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News): "I was at Turf Moor last season when City had a difficult game there when Raheem Sterling missed an incredible chance.





"I don’t think Burnley will show a great amount of respect to Manchester City. I just can’t believe we’re not going to see a mistake. I can’t believe we’re going to see perfection until the end of the season.





"Manchester City would have to win 14 games on the bounce," the former Manchester United full-back continued. "That is unheard of. I can’t believe it, it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Neville also noted that Jurgen Klopp's men are susceptible in the run-in, adding: "You look at that Liverpool away game next Saturday night It’s a big one. If City were to drop points today Jurgen Klopp would look at that Barcelona game on Wednesday completely differently.





"He would definitely focus on Newcastle. If City win here today, Jurgen Klopp will play his best team in Barcelona. It then means that becomes a dangerous game in Newcastle on Saturday evening and that’s where a mistake could happen.

"In these next two away games, both historically awkward, I know they’ve been making them look easy, I do think there will be a mistake."