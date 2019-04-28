Javi Gracia Provides Injury Update on Craig Cathcart Following Watford's Loss to Wolves

Watford manager Javi Gracia has said that his side are conceding ‘avoidable goals’, after they lost 2-1 to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets were beaten by goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, either side of Andre Gray’s second half strike. The result saw them drop down to ninth, having not won at Vicarage Road in any of their last three league games.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Gracia gave his thoughts on his side’s defeat. As quoted on the club’s official website, he said: “In most games goals come from a mistake but in the last games we are are conceding avoidable goals.

“We need to improve for the next games as this is the thing that will help us have more chances to get the result.”

It was a huge defeat for Watford, as their bid to achieve a seventh place finish took a big blow. They are now four points off Wolves, who sit in seventh with two games to play.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Reflecting on the game, Gracia said: “I am disappointed with the result. They started better, they scored and after we started to feel better, we scored. When they scored a second it was a difficult moment for us. We tried until the end but it didn't happen.”

After a cagey first half, the Hornets went behind with four minutes of the first half remaining. It seemed to be an inevitable goal for Wolves, as Jimenez headed home Jota’s cross. Despite Gray’s equaliser soon into the second half, Jota restored the visitors’ lead to secure the win.

As well as falling to defeat, Watford also face an injury scare as defender Craig Cathcart limped off with eight minutes to play. Asked about Cathcart’s condition, Gracia said: “I am not sure what he has in this moment. We wait until tomorrow but I think he has a little problem.”

Watford travel to Stamford Bridge in their next game, as they face Chelsea next Sunday. The Hornets are back at Vicarage Road on the final day, as they host West Ham on 12 May.