Leicester 3-0 Arsenal: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Dominant Foxes Move a Step Closer to Seventh

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Arsenal's slim hopes of securing a top-four finish were dealt yet another blow as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against a breathtaking Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts began on top, dominating possession and creating a handful of good chances through the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, but neither could find a way through the impressive Bernd Leno. Arsenal were struggling, and things got even worse as right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off after 35 minutes for two yellow cards, giving the Gunners a mountain to climb after the break.

It seemed just a matter of time before Leicester were rewarded for their dominance, and the goal finally came shortly before the hour mark as Youri Tielemans found himself unmarked in the box to power his header home.

They remained on top and grabbed a late second as Vardy's lobbed effort came back of the bar, only for the Englishman to head into an empty net. Vardy made it three shortly after, pouncing on Ricardo Pereira's cross to net another tap in and cap an excellent performance.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

LEICESTER CITY

Key Talking Point

Leicester remain in pursuit of seventh place, but this was a performance of a team pushing for the Champions League. To dominate Arsenal in every aspect of the game is no mean feat, but Leicester looked to be doing so without even breaking a sweat.

So much has gone right for the Foxes in 2019. Brendan Rodgers has helped the team rediscover their excitement and confidence, whilst the squad has been boosted massively by the impact of both Tielemans and Harvey Barnes, who were two of several players to enjoy stunning showings against Arsenal.

Rodgers hasn't even had a transfer window to strengthen Leicester yet, but they already look like they deserve to be in the Europa League. If club officials get fully behind the manager, this squad could go on to become a real force.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (7); Pereira (7), Evans (7), Maguire (6), Chilwell (7); Albrighton (6), Tielemans (8*), Choudhury (8), Ndidi (7), Maddison (7); Vardy (8).

Substitutes: Barnes (7), Mendy (N/A), Gray (N/A).

STAR MAN - Youri Tielemans


It does not matter what it costs, Leicester must sign Tielemans this summer. 

The Belgian has been outstanding in his first few months in England, and his showing against Arsenal was yet another example of why fans across Europe have been raving about Tielemans for years. Alongside James Maddison, he dictated the tempo of the game and managed to find his way into space time after time.

His goal was a fair reward, as he found himself free in the box to head home a cross from Maddison. If Leicester can sign him permanently, the pairing of Tielemans and Maddison could dominate the Premier League for the next decade.

ARSENAL

Key Talking Point

There has been a joke on social media that nobody wants to finish in the top four, but there almost seemed to be an element of truth to that about Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Unai Emery set up with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack, and it cost him. They sacrificed a body in midfield, and neither Granit Xhaka nor Lucas Torreira could come close to keeping up with Leicester. Their inability to contain the Foxes saw Maitland-Niles caught out and sent off, and their top-four hopes are in real trouble.

Champions League qualification was already out of their hands, but performances like this will make that job a whole lot harder. They did not deserve anything from the game, and they may pay the price for this lacklustre performance if they finish outside the top four.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Leno (8*); Maitland-Niles (3), Mustafi (6), Papasthopoulos (6), Kolasinac (6); Mkhitaryan (5); Torreira (5); Xhaka (5); Iwobi (5); Aubameyang (5), Lacazette (5).

Substitutes: Koscielny (6), Guendouzi (6), Nketiah (N/A).

STAR MAN - Bernd Leno


With Arsenal's outfield contingency all failing to turn up, it was left to Leno to try save the day. The German was excellent throughout, making numerous elite saves to deny Leicester's stars throughout the entirety of the game.


However, there was nothing he could do to prevent Leicester's three goals. His defence in front of him seemed to have no idea how to manage the task at hand, and Arsenal could have easily lost this by a far greater scoreline if Leno was not awake.

Arsenal will certainly attract plenty of fury from their fans after this performance, but Leno should be exempt. He did all he could against Leicester, but his output was simply not matched by any of his teammates.

Looking Ahead


Arsenal host Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday, before switching back to Premier League action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

As for Leicester, they will travel to face Manchester City on Saturday, in another game which could prove crucial at the top of the table.

