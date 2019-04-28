Marco Silva Says Everton 'Deserved More' Following 0-0 Draw With Crystal Palace

Everton manager Marco Silva has said that his side did not get the result that their performance merited in their 0-0 draw with the Eagles on Saturday.

The Toffees created several chances throughout the game but were let down by their poor finishing.

The away side had 21 shots to Palace's eight and dominated the ball, having 68% possession but were unable to find the breakthrough.

Speaking after the game, Silva said that his side did enough to warrant the victory.

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "We deserved three points. It was clear we were the best team on the pitch and we tried everything to win the match. We had two balls off the post and their keeper made a fantastic save.





"From the first minute we dominated the game, which is very difficult to do here, against a team as strong on the counter-attack and with players like Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.





"If we had been more clinical we would have won, that was clear to me. We started with good chances for Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], and in the second half had three big opportunities to score. Our players tried everything and we deserved more."

FT | Points shared at Palace, not for a lack of effort by the Blue boys.



Despite being unable to come away with a victory, Silva was delighted with his team's performance and says that it bodes well for them for the rest of the season.





"We have to do everything to win the matches, which is what we did this afternoon.





"Playing how we played, with this quality and balance and being solid like we were, and playing offensive football, we are closer to winning matches and that is the most important thing for me."

The draw leaves Everton in eighth place, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers.





Everton's next Premier League fixture is against Burnley at Goodison Park next Friday.