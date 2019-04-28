Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Are Suffering From 'Stress & Fatigue' Following West Ham Defeat

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side are suffering from 'stress and fatigue' after Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat to the Hammers spelled Spurs' first defeat at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Michail Antonio's second half strike saw the Hammers claim a monumental victory over their London rivals.

With the first leg of their Champions League semi final clash at home to Ajax on Tuesday fast approaching, Tottenham have a busy schedule to fulfil during the remainder of the season. As quoted by BBC Sport, Pochettino said after Saturday's game: "The stress and the fatigue arrived.

"We are competing with circumstances that are not the best. We arrived for this game in a different condition and that was an important factor in the second half. It was really tough today.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We cannot say now we were thinking about Tuesday. We wanted to win the three points to be in our position and arrive to the Champions League game in a very good mood and way, but it wasn't and now we need to move on."

Tottenham remain in third place with two league games remaining this season after Saturday's defeat to West Ham, three points clear of Chelsea and four above Arsenal, though each of Spurs' London rivals have the chance to close the gap with both in action on Sunday.

"It is a fight, it is a race, with two games to play" Pochettino said of the race for the top four. "We knew that before."

