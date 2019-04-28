On Saturday, after losing in penalties to Rennes in the Coupe de France, Neymar Jr was caught in an altercation with a fan during the medal ceremony.

As the Brazilian star walked up the steps inside Stade de France to collect his losers' medal, one spectator holding a camera was apparently too close for comfort, filming and smiling as the players walked up, which bothered the 27-year-old forward. Consequently, Neymar pushed his phone away, said a few words back and retaliated by striking him in the face.

Neymar appeared to smack someone in the face on the way to collect his runners-up medal last night after having a smartphone shoved in his direction by the man in question who was insulting him. pic.twitter.com/ubQQstObPo — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2019

After the ceremony, Neymar criticized some of the younger players in PSG's squad after the loss.

"We need to be more like men inside the locker room. We need to be more united and everyone needs to run. I see a lot of young players who are, not lost exactly, but they lack more ear than mouth," Neymar said.

"They need to listen more than they talk. Sometimes an experienced player says something and they do not care, or the manager says something and they do not care."

It's been a rough week for Neymar, who also received a three-match suspension by UEFA for next season's Champions League after insulting officials after PSG's loss to Manchester United.

PSG's most recent loss makes this the least succesful season since 2011 when Qatar Sports Investments took over the club as owner.