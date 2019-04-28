Pep Guardiola Provides Fernandinho Fitness Update Ahead of Remaining Premier League Fixtures

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Fernandinho may not be fit to return to action for Manchester City's remaining Premier League fixtures against Leicester and Brighton.

Fernandinho was taken off injured against Manchester United and was subsequently absent for the Citizens' trip to Burnley, where they narrowly prevailed 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Sergio Aguero.

The win means that City remain in the driving seat for the final two games of the Premier League season, but they may have to do without Fernandinho if they are to clinch their second consecutive league title.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of City's win over Burnley, Guardiola admitted that the current situation remains uncertain.

"Really I don't know," he responded when asked when Fernandinho could return, as per the Liverpool Echo.

The PFA Premier League Team Of The year. Greateful to the PFA for this achievement. I must thank my teammates, coaches and staff for another great job that we are developing this season. And the bigger goal is yet to come! Keep pushing until the end! We are City! #PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/4w44IUynFN — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) April 25, 2019

"I think maybe the last [game of the season] or maybe the [FA Cup] final, maybe. It'll take a little bit longer."

The Brazilian has played a starring role for City so far this season and his excellent performances earned him a spot in the PFA team of the year.

Fernandinho was absent for two games in December and City went on to suffer defeats in both, highlighting just how important the 33-year-old is to Guardiola's side.

There is also a chance that City will have to do without Kevin De Bruyne, who looks set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury against Tottenham.

City have over a week to prepare for their next game against Leicester and City supporters will no doubt be hoping that the extended break will give their key players enough time to recover.