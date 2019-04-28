Raheem Sterling Wins PFA Young Player of the Year Award After Magnificent Season With Man City

Raheem Sterling has won the PFA Young Player of the Year award after a stunning campaign for Manchester City this season.

The English forward beat off the rest of the contenders for the award - Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Brooks, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice and City teammate Bernardo Silva.

City are currently locked in a tense battle for the Premier League title with Liverpool, with just two matches remaining left of the season. Should Pep Guardiola's men lift the league title at the end of the season it will mean back-to-back league trophies for the Citizens, much due to the outstanding work of Sterling throughout the campaign.

Despite not featuring in every league game for City this season, Sterling has been involved in a staggering 27 goals so far, netting 17 times and producing ten assists in just 31 matches.

Still only 24 years old, the Englishman has demonstrated his worth to the club on numerous occasions, becoming a reliable source of goals and guiding the club to within touching distance of the Premier League crown.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Improvement in his game through the course of the season has been evident, while dealing with racist abuse in the league and on international duty for England and showcasing a great level of maturity and resolve.





The forward is just one goal and one assist off equaling his tally of last season, but his all-round ability has proved pivotal to the club this season with the Citizens scoring the highest amount of goals in the league on 90, and losing just four times throughout the entire campaign.

A true honour. Thank you for all the praises 🙏🏾 #blessed https://t.co/5XQcCdGGdF — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 25, 2019

While a Premier League title to match an incredible personal season is yet to be decided, Raheem Sterling is the undisputed Young Player of the Season.