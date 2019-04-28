Sheffield United Secure Promotion to the Premier League After Leeds Fail to Beat Aston Villa

Sheffield United have joined Norwich City by securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2007 on Sunday, after Leeds United failed to beat Aston Villa at Elland Road drawing 1-1 in dramatic fashion.

Promotion was all but secured with just one game left of the Championship season remaining as even if Leeds won, they would need the Blades to lose their final match and win their own with a huge goal swing in their favour.

George Wood/GettyImages

Chris Wilder's men beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in their final home game of the season courtesy of goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O'Connell to all but seal their return to England's top flight. It was mathematically confirmed, however, after Sunday's result in west Yorkshire.

It has been a remarkable few seasons for the Bramall Lane outfit who last year finished tenth in the division on their return to England's second tier after six seasons in League One. After securing their Championship status for a further year, the club have defied the odds and gone one better edging past their county rivals to bring Premier League football back the steel city.

They return to the league for the first time since the 2006/07 campaign where they were relegated on the final day of the season after a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood earned himself a place in the PFA Team of the Season, while top scorer Billy Sharp has netted 24 times alongside strike partner David McGoldrick, who has 15.

As another pulsating Championship season has drawn to a close, Blades fans will now be eagerly anticipating the 2019/20 fixture announcements when they are released in mid-June. Expect a party atmosphere when they travel to Stoke in their final game of the season on Sunday.