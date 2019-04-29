Brendan Rodgers Highlights Impact of Young Players in Leicester's 3-0 Win Over Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers has revealed his delight at the performances of his young players in Leicester City's dominant 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring midway through the second half, before two late Jamie Vardy goals sealed an exciting victory for the Foxes.

The likes of James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes all enjoyed excellent showings at the King Power Stadium, helping Leicester on their push towards seventh place in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers was quick to praise the phenomenal impact of his young core.

He said: “It was very enjoyable seeing the team play in that manner, I think we had a lot of young players playing against some very good players. We showed a really good level today, our defensive organisation, our pressing was good.

“We brought young Hamza [Choudhury] into the team because that’s what he’s good at, and then had young James Maddison playing in off the side.

“I thought when it was 11 vs. 11 we were the better team, we looked a threat, we just needed to control their counter attacks.

“In the second half we wanted to be more aggressive, taking off [Wilfried Ndidi] who was on a yellow card, put an extra creative midfield player in and then putting Harvey [Barnes] wide.

“I thought in the second half we showed great fitness levels, great energy and scored all three very good goals.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“It’s all about positioning on the pitch, working their way into the final third and then having those qualities to get in there, so the players were absolutely magnificent.

“I thought the mentality kept the clean sheet, which is important. It was a good day for the supporters.”

In eighth place with two games to go, Leicester finish the season with a trip to champions Manchester City (6 May) and a final home game against Chelsea (12 May).