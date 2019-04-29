Carlo Ancelotti Sets Aims for the End of the Season After 'Strange Period' at Napoli

April 29, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti praised his side's attitude and claimed that his aim is to reach 80 points in Serie A in the remainder of the season after Napoli's 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday.

The Partenopei eased to victory at the Stadio Benito Stirpe courtesy of a finely executed free kick from Dries Mertens and a second half strike from Amin Younes to hand Napoli a comfortable victory, consolidating their position in second place in the table.

Ancelotti's side now have 70 points with four league games remaining this season and, as quoted by Napoli's website, the Italian said after the game: "It was important to win but also show some positive signs.

"The team showed a positive attitude right away, taking firm control of the game. We're putting a difficult and strange period behind us, but now our aim is to get to 80 points and round off the season positively.

"As well as improving as a team, we need to be more clinical in attack. That's an area we want to improve on in future."

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Mertens' sublime first half strike marked a milestone at the club for the Belgian, as the goal moved him level on 81 Serie A goals for Napoli alongside club legend Diego Maradona, also making the attacker the fourth highest league goal scorer in the Partenopei's history.

"I always see good things from Dries - he works for the team, gives everything on the pitch," Ancelotti said of Mertens. "I'm happy with him, in every way.

"He deserves to draw level with [Diego] Maradona and to wear this shirt. I see him in the Napoli side of the future - he's important in terms of what he communicates to the rest of the team, in a human sense."

