Chelsea's Summer Plans in Limbo With FIFA Ruling on Transfer Ban Not 'Imminent'

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Chelsea's plans for the summer are in a state of limbo because FIFA are not yet close to ruling on the club's appeal against their transfer ban, according to a report.

As punishment for allegedly breaching rules over the signings of foreign minors, the world governing body banned Maurizio Sarri's side from buying players over the next two transfer windows.

The Blues denied any wrongdoing and launched an appeal in either getting the ban overturned, reduced or delayed, similar to the success enjoyed by La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid when they faced a comparable situation.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, proceedings over the ruling are 'still ongoing' and a decision 'isn't imminent yet', although reports in recent days have suggested that a potential verdict could be reached within the next week.

Despite the transfer window not opening until July 1, terms can be agreed between clubs before that date, with the lack of certainty surrounding Chelsea meaning they are at a disadvantage compared to their rivals domestically and abroad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The report adds should the Blues lose their appeal, they are expected to take up their case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, it remains unclear whether the club would be able to get a hearing in time to get a positive verdict and so enable them to make signings during the upcoming summer window.

With speculation growing that Eden Hazard will leave Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, FIFA's ruling has severely impacted the side's recruitment plans to potentially replace the Belgian.

