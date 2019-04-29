Gonzalo Higuain: Why Chelsea Should Stick With the Argentine Striker This Summer

Gonzalo Higuain was tipped by many to be instrumental under Maurizio Sarri after his arrival at Chelsea, however his performances thus far have arguably proved otherwise.

With the pressure mounting on the Argentine to start showing more quality, Sarri is confident that Higuain's experience and proven goal-scoring ability will shine through if given greater opportunities next season.

The striker - who is currently on loan from Italian giants, Juventus - has only managed to net four times in 12 appearances in the Premier League, prompting many to wonder whether Chelsea will commit to signing the forward permanently in the summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Having joined the London club during the January transfer window, an agreement was struck between Chelsea and Juventus to sign the forward for a reported £31m if they want him to become a permanent fixture in the squad.

Higuain's wealth of experience is no laughing matter, as he not only made 190 appearances for Real Madrid, but proved to have a sublime goal tally in the Serie A as well, netting himself an impressive 71 goals in 104 games for Napoli.





With a record that speaks wonders about his ability at the top levels of football, it could just be a matter of time before he starts scoring many a goal for the Blues as well.

37 - Gonzalo Higuain has now scored 37 goals in 37 league appearances under Maurizio Sarri. Connection. #CHEHUD pic.twitter.com/eXK9SYzdjZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2019

With the transfer window just around the corner, and with growing speculation surrounding Higuain's future with the London club, Sarri appears optimistic that the 31-year old will grow into his new surroundings with time.

As reported by BBC Sport, when questioned as to whether the forward would stick with the Blues until next season, Sarri was quoted as responding: "In theory, yes.

"It's difficult to adapt to the Premier League. I think in the next season he will be able to score a lot."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The majority of criticism seems to focus on Higuain's ineffectiveness within the current Chelsea setup, and with only a handful of goals to his name, both fans and critics alike will be hoping he can perform at the level he has done so for many other top clubs during his career.

Whether it is a matter of improving his confidence in the Premier League, if Chelsea were to sign Higuain on a permanent deal, or even extend his current loan spell, he could certainly provide an aerial option for the likes of Willian and Eden Hazard (or his replacement) to play off.





Although the striker hasn't managed to get any assists in the Premier League this season, if he is given the opportunity to settle his nerves he may prove to be instrumental to providing goals, as well as scoring them.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Blues boss also compared Higuain with ex-Liverpool forward, Luis Suarez, suggesting that the Uruguayan also needed time before he could demonstrate his quality to the Merseyside club. Sarri added: "For a striker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League.

"I remember Suarez at Liverpool in [his] first season only scored three goals, then 16, then 24."

Sarri's comparison is fair considering the proven quality of both Suarez and Higuain, the Argentine definitely an experienced option as Chelsea's squad and style of play continue to develop under the Italian.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

With his previous performances under Sarri, as well as his ability to hold up play, Higuain has already shown glimpses of what he could offer the Blues' attacking options coming into next season.

If Chelsea are to achieve a place in the Champions League as well, a target much more firmly in their sights after getting a point against Manchester United on the weekend, Higuain would not be out of his depth in the competition.

Although there remain a few question marks over his future, Chelsea could be seriously rewarded if they are to commit to striking a deal.

Warren Little/GettyImages

With Sarri in charge of the Blues, his opinions on the matter may sway the club into pursuing a permanent deal for a striker that could be at the top of his game next season.