Maurizio Sarri Admits He Is Unsure Over Eden Hazard's Future as Real Madrid Rumours Intensify

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he is uncertain over the future of star forward Eden Hazard, but says he is happy with his contribution to the team and will respect his decision no matter where he plays his football next season.

The Belgian has enjoyed one of the best personal seasons of his career, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions, but although he is Chelsea's talisman, he is widely expected to leave in the summer.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

His contract is up in 12 months, and the 28-year-old is believed to be one of Zinedine Zidane's primary targets as Real Madrid prepare for a summer overhaul, with all the speculation creating one of the dominant transfer sagas of the season.

While his focus remains on Chelsea for now, however, featuring for 90 minutes during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Sarri was asked about Hazard's future after the match, and admitted he isn't exactly sure what the latest is on the situation.

"I don’t know. You have to ask the club, the problem is the new contract," Sarri said in his press conference, via HaytersTV on Instagram.

"He will go into the last season of the contract in the next season, I don’t know anything new at the moment. But in this moment for me it is not really very important.

"I am very happy with Eden, he is playing very well and he fights on the pitch, so I am really very happy.

"As I say in every press conference I want to respect his decision."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hazard recently missed out on inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year, something the club were seemingly less than happy about, and was pipped to the Player of the Year by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, but has nonetheless earned himself plaudits for his performances in the blue shirt this season.