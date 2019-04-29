Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Injury Updates on Eric Bailly & Marcus Rashford After Chelsea Draw

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a worrying injury update on Eric Bailly, but appeared to play down the severity of the knock suffered by Marcus Rashford. 

The duo were forced off mid-way through the second half in the Red Devils' clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Bailly in particular looking in severe pain after a collision with Mateo Kovacic left him holding his knee. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to the club's official website, United manager Solskjaer gave an update on the Ivory Coast international's condition: "He will need a scan tomorrow but I don't think it is the worst knee injury you can have.

"He will be out for the rest of the season, I don't think we will see him again before next season. But he is a warrior, he played well today, he was calm, he was composed and it was just unfortunate that he had to come off."

Bailly's latest injury blow means the 25-year-old will miss his side's final two Premier League games against Huddersfield and Cardiff respectively, and will finish this campaign with just 18 appearances to his name across all competitions.

As well as Bailly, England international Rashford also departed the game before full-time, with Solskjaer confirmed that the forward had been playing through a shoulder injury.

He said: "Rashy’s struggled with his shoulder and he came through an hour, but couldn’t do more."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After being held to a draw by Maurizio Sarri's side, United's top four hopes remain out of their hands with both Tottenham and Chelsea looking likely to secure Champions League football next season. 

      Modal message