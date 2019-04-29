Ryan Fraser: Why the Bournemouth Star Could Prove to Be Arsenal's Version of Sadio Mane

After yet another woeful away display at the King Power Stadium, Arsenal trudged off the Foxes' pitch with their tail between their legs.

Yes, they were down to 10-men for the majority of the game, but the writing was on the wall even before that. The Gunners in the first half had recorded an incredibly low 27% possession, and looked as toothless up front as they did calamitous at the back.

The moment perhaps Unai Emery may look upon with the greatest regret is the minutes leading up to Ainsley Maitland-Niles' red card. Having sat back for the opening 20 minutes, the Gunners countered with a quick-fire pass from Alexandre Lacazette into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker drove at the defence, before laying it across to the onrushing Alex Iwobi. Bearing down on goal, and with the opportunity to finish off a brilliantly orchestrated smash-and-grab, the 22-year-old fired tamely at Kasper Schmeichel on his weaker left foot.

Iwobi's miss proved crucial, with Arsenal sliding to a comprehensive defeat, and while the Nigerian was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance, his teammate on the opposite flank was quite frankly non-existent.

Such has been the limelight over the failings of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, that Henrikh Mkhitaryan's nosedive in form in recent weeks has largely gone unnoticed. At Leicester, the Armenian registered zero shots on target, zero chances created, zero key passes, and zero crosses.

In the January transfer window, Emery intimated that he wanted to sign a natural wide player, hence the interest in the likes of Ivan Perisic and Yannick Carrasco. In the end, the Gunners settled for Barcelona's Denis Suarez; the less said about him the better. But this summer presents an incredible opportunity to snare one of the Premier League's most consistent and most effective wingers at what would be a relatively cut-price deal.

"I'm not going to lie."



Ryan Fraser responds to reports linking him with a move to Arsenal - https://t.co/cqOHzXJEh9 pic.twitter.com/TJL8XisLiD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 5, 2019

Step forward Ryan Fraser. The Bournemouth man has been in electric form this season, and could have counted himself slightly unlucky not to have made the PFA Team of the Year list. The Scot has struck seven times in the Premier League, with only Lacazette and Aubameyang from the Gunners team scoring more.

If his goal tally was impressive, then the 25-year-old is unparalleled when it comes to his number of assists. With 13 to his name, Fraser joins Eden Hazard at the top of that respective list in the entire league, with only five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Jadon Sancho recording more across Europe's top five divisions.

Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson have combined for 9 #PL goals for @afcbournemouth this season - the last duo to combine for more were Arsenal's Nicolas Anelka & Dennis Bergkamp in 1998/99 (10)#BOUNEW pic.twitter.com/pQSKbMbICv — Premier League (@premierleague) March 16, 2019

With his contract with the Cherries expiring next summer, and having made it clear an extension isn't a viable option, Fraser appears to be heading for the exit door this summer. When rumours of a potential move to the Emirates was put to him earlier this year, the winger was incredibly open in admitting that he was flattered to be linked with such a 'great club'.

In a world where fans demand the big money signings and high profile names, Fraser wouldn't appear to fit either of those criteria. But, Emery and the Gunners hierarchy should perhaps take note of how one third of Liverpool's much-vaunted front three was plundering in the goals while at another mid-table south coast club.

Watching Sadio Mane at Southampton I didn’t see the player he is today. He’s relentless. Does not stop working. — Danny McGrane (@mcgrane5) April 26, 2019

In his two seasons at Southampton, Sadio Mane broke the ten-goal barrier in the Premier League on each occasion. After scoring ten and setting up three in his debut campaign at St. Mary's, Mane kicked on further by notching 11 and providing six the following season. The Senegalese forward had blistering pace and a great knack for scoring goals; something Fraser seems to match.

Just as the Reds have seen with Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, signing players from clubs beneath you in the Premier League can prove to be a masterstroke. Talent doesn't necessarily have to be hoovered up from the biggest and the best of clubs across Europe; a shrewd eye can often land you the gems that have been staring at you the entire time.

Whether it's racing away on the break, delivering set-pieces, or firing in pin-point crosses after beating the full-back, Fraser seems to have the full package for a wide man. And with Aubameyang and Lacazette to finish off, a move to the Emirates may just see Fraser enjoy the same sort of success that a certain Mane is having at Anfield.