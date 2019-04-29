Sean Dyche Unfazed by Manchester City's Time Wasting During Narrow Win Over Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased with his side's efforts despite falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero's second half strike sealed the points for Pep Guardiola's side, though the result is of little significance to the Clarets - with Dyche's side already guaranteed of a place in the Premier League next season after a recent run of good form.

Dyche: We Gave It A Gohttps://t.co/chUD9RDlJJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 28, 2019

Much of the talk ahead of the match was whether Burnley could get a result that would dent City's title hopes and in turn put the ball back in Liverpool's court ahead of a tense title race.

Dyche, however, insisted after the match that his side's focus was purely on themselves, and he was pleased with the endeavour showed by his players.

“We wanted to take the game on and deliver a performance; not for any other reason than to put in a performance and get a result," he said on the club's official website.

“It’s nothing to do with the title and who might win it; not from me. I want the integrity of my players playing hard all the time, and I think they’ve showed that today. We kept trying after the goal but couldn’t find the clarity in the box and in the final third."

20 - Sergio Agüero is only the second player in @premierleague history to score 20+ goals in five consecutive campaigns, after Thierry Henry between 2001-02 and 2005-06. Legends. #BURMCI pic.twitter.com/5o0MSDtcgL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

Despite City's dominance, Guardiola took no chances heading into the remaining minutes of the match, taking off Leroy Sane and Aguero in place of defensive duo John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. With the clock ticking, the Spanish boss encouraged his players to run the time down, something Dyche said was a testament to his side and the fear they put in opposition teams.

"What was refreshing was hearing Pep and their bench screaming at their players to get it in the corner near the end, while they had four centre halves on," he added.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"They were wasting time and doing all the things that some other teams get questioned for. That’s not a gripe; I genuinely think it’s a good thing to see that even sides like Manchester City have to do that in order to get a game over the line."