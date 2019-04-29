Tottenham vs Ajax: Picking a Combined XI Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Semi Final Clash

Tottenham Hotspur host Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi final meeting on Tuesday night as they look to continue their miraculous European adventure.

The Lilywhites qualified for the final four after a pulsating quarter final with Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino's men winning on away goals after a ridiculous 4-4 draw.

🗓️ SEMI-FINALS 🗓️



Tottenham v Ajax

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 30 April

🇳🇱 Wednesday 8 May



Barcelona v Liverpool

🇪🇸 Wednesday 1 May

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 7 May#UCL pic.twitter.com/2J0GKMbM8N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2019

The Dutchmen have had a mesmerising run to the semis, humbling the illustrious opponents they have faced. Real Madrid were humiliated 4-1 in their own back garden in early March, before Juventus fell during a superb Ajax display over both legs in the last round.

Here's the combined XI we'd go for ahead of Tuesday's tantalising match-up.

GK - André Onana



Michael Steele/GettyImages

16 clean sheets and just 25 goals conceded in 31 Eredivisie games demonstrated what fine goalkeeper Onana is. Unlike Spurs counterpart Hugo Lloris, the Cameroonian has been a consistent, reliable performer all year.





The 23-year-old is a dominant presence, marshalling his box and giving confidence to his defence. Such has been his form this campaign that Pochettino is rumoured to be interested in bringing him across the Channel.

RWB - Joël Veltman

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Veltman has been with the Dutch outfit since he was just nine years-of-age, earning the adoration of the club's supporters with his loyalty and dependability on the field.

He missed 10 months of action due to a knee ligament damage, finally returning in January of this year. While many struggle to rediscover their form after such a horrific injury, it's almost as though Veltman never left, with the full-back shackling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo rather well.

RCB - Toby Alderweireld

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alderweireld will be keen to impress against his former employers. If his recent showings are anything to go by then we can expect to see the Belgian commanding Spurs' backline and frustrating Ajax attackers.





He has long been rated as one of the Premier League's most accomplished defenders, rarely having an off day. What's more, Alderweireld's composure and passing abilities are beneficial in helping the team play out from the back.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

A giant in the heart of the de Godenzonen defence, de Ligt is one of their key players at the frighteningly young age of 19. He has remarkable leadership skills for a teenager and was handed the captain's armband this season for his inspirational performances.





De Ligt was deservedly named as the 2018 Golden Boy - the award given to the most promising player under 21-years-of-age in Europe - and fittingly grabbed the winning goal in Turin two weeks ago with a towering header.

LCB - Jan Vertonghen

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pochettino must be counting his lucky stars to have both Alderweireld and Vertonghen at his disposal. The Belgium double-act are mirror images of each other, offering defensive diligence, footballing intelligence and deft ball control.





Having developed his game at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Vertonghen is another facing his old side. The centre-back has such wonderful, exquisite skill on the ball that it is hard not to wax lyrical about his technical ability.

LWB - Nicolás Tagliafico

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

A total of six assists this term is a respectable return for Tagliafico, who is also more than capable when out of possession; it is very rare that he is dribbled past by a winger.





Danny Rose is unfortunate to miss out as he, too, has had a strong campaign. He is edged out by the Ajax man's superb tackling and positional sense, though it is a marginal decision.

CM - Victor Wanyama

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With midfield powerhouse Moussa Sissoko sidelined, Wanyama will fill the role of enforcer for the Lilywhites. He is destructive in the engine room, harassing opponents and dispossessing them with ease.

The Kenyan was vital in seeing out the Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, bulldozing Citizens attacks as his side crept across the line.

CM - Frenkie de Jong

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Barcelona-bound starlet will have put a huge grin on the faces of his new team with a stellar showing at the Bernabeu earlier in the season. De Jong kept a masterful control of proceedings, dictating play from the middle of the park.





He has featured in all bar one of their European fixtures in 2018/19, with the 21-year-old proving to be one of the best players from any club in the Champions League this season. He will be sorely missed in Amsterdam next year.

CAM - Christian Eriksen

He has always been hailed as a virtuoso playmaker, but now Eriksen has gained a knack for hitting crucial late goals. The Dane struck in the dying embers of Spurs' league victory over Brighton in midweek, with a similarly last-gasp winner coming in the Champions League group stages against Internazionale.

Eriksen is a gifted footballer, possessing spellbinding talent and insightful vision. On his day he is simply unplayable; his old teammates will be praying Tuesday is not one of those.

CF - Hakim Ziyech

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Statistics don't lie. Ziyech has racked up a stunning 20 goals and assists apiece, including a sumptuous finish to open the scoring away at Real. The Lilywhites defence will need to be wary of the tricky Moroccan.





Dele Alli may have being awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017, but his form has been nowhere near that of Ziyech this term. A rumoured £25m switch to the Premier League could well materialise after his immaculate displays.

ST - Dušan Tadić

David Ramos/GettyImages

Tadić was like a puppeteer at the Bernabeu, guiding all of Ajax's attacks and carving out opportunities for others in black with his delicious array of passing. He notched two assists on the night, while also claiming a goal of his own.

The former Southampton man's rocket was the killer blow and no less than he deserved for a spectacular showing. He was equally important in the 3-2 aggregate victory over Juve in the following round, once again linking play and keeping defenders on the back foot.