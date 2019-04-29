Women's Championship Roundup: Tottenham Edge Towards Promotion Despite Not Playing & Man Utd Win

April 29, 2019

Manchester United Women continued their triumphant march towards the Women's Super League next season after celebrating last week's Women's Championship title win with another thumping win on Sunday, this time putting Millwall Lionesses to the sword.


Casey Stoney's team had already secured promotion and the league title in consecutive weeks earlier this month, but there was to be no let up as United went storming clear of the 50 point mark after a 17th win in 19 games and taking their league goal tally to 93. 

Even with the incredible debut season the club has had, it was still a day of firsts as defenders Amy Turner, also stand-in captain, and Martha Harris both scored their first United goals. Katie Zelem, Charlie Devlin and Jess Sigsworth got the others in the 5-0 victory.

The weekend's results saw Tottenham, who were not actually in action themselves, breathe a sigh of relief after Durham failed to get the better of Leicester.

Spurs have lost two of their last three games and victory for Durham would have seen the north east side climb to within a point of the Londoners in the race for the second automatic promotion spot. As it was, the game ended 1-1 and the gap was only closed to three points.

As such, just one more point from either of Spurs' last two games will now see them join Manchester United in being promoted to the top flight Women's Super League next season.

Elsewhere, fourth place Charlton returned to winning ways after a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, while Sheffield United continued their run of excellent form with yet another win. This time, the Blades prevailed 3-0 against Lewes, while Aston Villa hammered London Bees 5-1.

