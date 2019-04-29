Women's Super League Roundup: Arsenal Seal Title But Man City Could Still Finish Season Unbeaten

Arsenal secured the 2018/19 Women's Super League title on Sunday after a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Brighton in front of a record WSL crowd at the Amex Stadium, while second place Manchester City move one step closer to completing the campaign unbeaten.

Arsenal's victory over the Seagulls, the result of goals from new PFA Player of the Year Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, a screamer from England star Beth Mead, and Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk, was a 17th in 19 league fixtures this season.

Our seven-year wait is finally over…



ARSENAL ARE @FAWSL CHAMPIONS - AGAIN! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lt3seV1U9A — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 28, 2019

The Gunners knew prior to kickoff that a victory would wrap up a first WSL title since 2012, regardless of what Manchester City did against already relegated Yeovil.

Surprisingly, City actually went a goal down in their game against the bottom club when Olivia Fergusson netted for the financially stricken Glovers inside the first minute. But a penalty from new FWA Women's Footballer of the Year Nikita Parris, and a header from Lauren Hemp turned the game around at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

.@nickcush 💬 "I'm incredibly proud. To be playing @UWCL football again next season and potentially winning a cup double is incredible.



"Thank you to the fans for all of your support, especially in those critical games. Hopefully, we'll bring home another trophy."



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/1fMT82yGCK — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) April 28, 2019

In the next and final game of the season on Saturday 11 May, Arsenal will host City and are set to receive a Guard of Honour from their closest challengers. But it is the visitors who will at least be able to boast an 'Invincible' season if they avoid defeat.

City eventually prevailed on penalties after a 0-0 draw when the two clubs met in the Continental Cup final in February, while City won 2-0 in the reverse WSL fixture in Manchester in December.

Elsewhere in WSL this week, Birmingham took advantage of Chelsea's Champions League commitments to leapfrog the 2017/18 champions into third place. Two first half goals from England forward Ellen White were enough to see off the challenge of Liverpool, who are now guaranteed to finish eighth this season, no matter what happens in the final round of games.

Bristol City have now played their last game and will sit out the final day next month, finishing the campaign with a disappointing home loss to FA Cup finalists West Ham. It took a late Hammers winner from Jane Ross after Leanne Kiernan had cancelled out Bristol's opener.

Everton could yet finish higher than second bottom after a 3-2 win over fifth place Reading moved the Toffees to within one point of ninth place Brighton. Simone Magill scored what proved to be the winner after earlier strikes from Inessa Kaagman and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.