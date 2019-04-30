20 Liverpool Players Jürgen Klopp Could Sell in Anfield Shake Up This Summer

Liverpool could be set to offload a staggering 20 players this summer, in a major squad re-shuffle ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Klopp will look to raise significant funds as he targets areas to strengthen, with an attacking midfielder, back-up left-back and winger, high on the German's wish list.

But who are the regulars and rookies potentially heading for the Anfield exit door?

1. Alberto Moreno

The 26-year-old, who was signed by Brendan Rodgers for £12.5m back in 2014, has never really impressed at Anfield. He is said to be closing in on a move to Serie A with Lazio on a pre-contract agreement, but there is also interest from Spain, with former club Sevilla keen.

2. Danny Ings

Currently on loan at Southampton, the Saints will make his move to South Coast permanent on July 1 for £20m. It never really worked for the 26-year-old on Merseyside. Major injury setting him back, but the striker has put pen to paper on a four year deal at St. Mary's.

3. Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge has endured another season of inactivity and poor form at Liverpool. The striker is expected to leave Anfield this summer with a number of clubs including his former boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester keen on his services.

4. Simon Mignolet

Having won his battle with Loris Karius to be Liverpool's number one, Klopp opted to bring in Alisson Becker to Anfield, resulting in Mignolet becoming his understudy. The Belgium international will seek a move away in search of regular first-team football this summer.

5. Adam Lallana

At 30, and blighted by injuries this term, Lallana is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Former Liverpool sporting director Damian Comolli is keen on bringing him to Fenerbahçe, but could a move back to Southampton be on the cards?

6. Divock Origi

Origi may opt to leave Anfield in the summer in search for regular first team football. It hasn't happened for the Belgium international on Merseyside. Should he move on, it could pave the way for Klopp to move for long-term target Timo Werner.

7. Nathaniel Clyne

Klopp claims the 28-year-old right-back asked to leave Anfield in search of regular minutes following the rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Clyne could make his move to Bournemouth permanent, or link up with former Reds boss Rodgers at Leicester City, replacing Danny Simpson.

8. Ryan Kent

It's highly likely Kent will leave Liverpool permanently. The 22-year-old has been linked with a permanent move to Rangers following his impressive displays on loan under Reds legend Steven Gerrard. Liverpool's asking price of £12m could be too high for the Gers, so the winger could head to a Premier League side instead.

9. Sheyi Ojo

Currently on loan at Reims in France, Ojo came through the ranks as a 14-year-old at Anfield, but has never lived up to expectations. At 21, a permanent move away from Anfield is likely with the Reds valuing the player at £15m.

10. Marko Grujić

Liverpool had high hopes for Grujić, who made the move to Anfield from Red Star Belgrade in 2015. Currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, he has been a revelation for the German side, with four goals and one assist. Schalke and Atlético Madrid are interested and could swoop this summer for the £40m-rated playmaker.

11. Adam Bogdan

It's never worked out for the 31-year-old who was signed by Rodgers on a free transfer, back in 2014 from Bolton Wanderers. Bogdan is currently at Hibernian in the SPFL, and could remain north of the border permanently.

12. Conor Randall

Liverpool's forgotten man Randall is currently featuring for Neil Critchley's Under-23 side in Premier League 2. The 23-year-old right-back's contract is set to expire this summer and with no place in the Reds first team next campaign, he will no doubt be released.

13. Nathaniel Phillips

At 22, Phillips time at the club looks to be up. The centre back will most likely be plying his trade at Championship level next season. A regular for the Under-23s, he is another product of the Reds Academy set to be sold this summer.

14. Ovie Ejaria

Ejaria has had a number of loan spells away from Liverpool, most recently with Rangers and now Reading. Failing to settle in Scotland, he is a regular for the Royals in the Championship and could remain with them permanently. Liverpool will move him on this summer.

15. Pedro Chirivella

The 21-year-old midfielder is currently featuring for Extremadura UD. Not in Klopp's plans, the Spaniard knows he needs to leave Liverpool in the summer for regular first team football and could remain in Spain.

16. Bobby Adekanye

Adekanye has had trouble with injury and the player himself is keen to seek regular first team football. The 20-year-old winger is reluctant to sign a new deal, with the current deal expiring this summer. Lazio are one of number of clubs interested in his services.

17. Taiwo Awoniyi

The 21-year-old may have never kicked a ball at Anfield, but Schalke are keen to secure the striker in a rumoured £12m deal. Awoniyi, who is on loan at Mouscron in Belgium, has struggled to secure a UK work permit, meaning he may have to settle for first team football abroad.

18. Allan Rodrigues de Souza

Brendan Rodgers brought in Allan from Porto Alegre-based Internacional for a fee of around £500,000, back in 2015. The attacking midfielder, now 22, is back in his homeland with Fluminese, following work permit issues. He is expected to remain in Brazil permanently.

19. Corey Whelan

Signed by Liverpool at the age of nine from Crewe Alexandra, Whelan, 21, who can play as a right back or centre back, has been ever present for Liverpool Under-23s and as well being capped for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s. Whelan's contract is up in the summer and he is expected to be released.

20. Juanma García

Who? The 22-year-old left back was brought to the club in 2016 from FC Barcelona, having impressed following a successful trial. The Spaniard has never made a first-team appearance, featuring only for the Under-23 side. With his contract up in the summer, he is expected be released.