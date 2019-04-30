Ajax's Ronald De Boer Lists Clubs He'd Advise De Ligt to Consider

Matthijs de Ligt is a wanted man after his standout performances for Ajax.

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Ajax Under-19 coach Ronald De Boer has advised star center back Matthijs De Ligt to consider moving to the Premier League this summer, if he is to leave the Dutch side.

The teenage defender has a host of top European clubs chasing his signature following an excellent campaign where, as captain, he has led the team to a place in the Champions League semifinals, as well as first position in the Eredivisie.

De Ligt's performances for Ajax and Holland have been so impressive that De Boer insists he has the pick of any side he wants should he decide to move on, adding that he has all the attributes to be a success in England.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, De Boer told talkSport: "He can easily come to the Premier League and play for every team in the world.

"If he goes to an attacking team or a defending team he can play in every team because he is so good. He is so strong. So determined to be a winner. Unbelievable.

"For me, BarcelonaMan City, Liverpool. Liverpool wants the ball, Paris Saint-Germain. Those are teams I would give him advice to go there. All the other teams, including Tottenham, are great teams to play for."

If the 19-year-old does decide to move to the Premier League he would have no shortage of options with Chelsea and Spurs in the market for a center half, while Liverpool are keen to pair him with his international teammate, Virgil van Dijk, at the heart of their back four.

Manchester United are also desperate for a new defender having not kept a clean sheet for 13 games, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly keen on signing younger players, like De Ligt, this summer.

Any fee for the Netherlands international is sure to top the €75m which Barcelona have already agreed to pay for his teammate, Frenkie de Jong, this summer, with De Ligt expected to go for closer to €85m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message