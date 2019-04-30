David de Gea Apologises to Man Utd Teammates Following Latest Gaffe Against Chelsea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea apologised to his teammates at half time of Sunday's game against Chelsea following another high-profile error.

The Spaniard could only parry Antonio Rudiger's long range strike straight out to Marcos Alonso, who scored to give the Blues a valuable point in their huge clash at Old Trafford in the race for a top four spot.

The mistake was just the latest in an ever-growing list for De Gea, who The Sun claim held his hands up and stated: "I f*****" up," in the Old Trafford dressing room.

The report also claims that an Old Trafford source said: “He could not believe he had done it and was absolutely gutted. He felt like he had let the whole team and Ole down.





“The boss told him to forget about it and focus on the second-half which he did and made a couple of good saves.

“David was very down after the match and got dressed pretty quickly and quietly before leaving to go home.”

After being named Manchester United's Player of the Year for four of the past five seasons, the 28-year-old has now made three errors leading to goals in his last four matches. The Red Devils now lie in sixth, three points off Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

De Gea's drop in form has increased speculation over his future, with the shot stopper's Old Trafford contract expiring next summer.

It's unlikely the club will let him go for free, so they will face a big decision at the end of the campaign on whether they should convince him to stay, or cash in on their most consistent performer since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011.