David Wagner Closing in on Return to Management at Schalke After Leaving Huddersfield

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is close to being appointed as the new manager of FC Schalke 04.

Wagner has been without a club since leaving the Terriers in January following a disastrous start to their second season in the Premier League, overseeing just two wins in the club's first 22 league games of the campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite a poor 2018/19 season, Wagner earned plenty of plaudits for getting Huddersfield

promoted to the Premier League in 2016/17, before keeping them in the top-flight the following campaign, and now appears set to make a return to the dugout.

According to Sky in Germany, Wagner is in 'advanced talks' with Schalke over becoming their new manager, with the Bundesliga side currently led by Huub Stevens following the sacking of Domenico Tedesco earlier this season.

The report also claims that Borussia Monchengladbach's Dieter Hecking is one of three other candidates, including Wagner, and one other to be in the running for the job at the VELTINS-Arena.

Former #HTAFC boss David Wagner is in advanced talks with Schalke over the manager’s job, according to Sky in Germany. — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2019

It's also claimed that the club approached Wagner earlier this season about the position, but he informed them he wasn't ready to return to management, but talks have since resumed and are into the finals stages.

Schalke have endured a poor season after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga in 2017/18. They're currently 15th in the table, having won just eight of their 31 league games, and were dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Manchester City, losing the tie 10-2 on aggregate.