Liverpool & Manchester City Continuing to Track Samuel Chukwueze After Standout Villarreal Campaign

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in signing highly-rated Villarreal youngster Samuel Chukwueze.

The 19-year-old has risen to prominence after enjoying a breakthrough season in Spain, scoring five times in 24 La Liga appearances, as well as netting during the Yellow Submarine's run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

His performances have reportedly peaked both the interest of Liverpool and City, with MailOnline Sport reporting that the Premier League title rivals are considering a summer bid for Chekwueze, after indifferent campaigns for both Xherdan Shaqiri and Riyad Mahrez.

They face competition for his signature, however, with the report going on to claim that Arsenal, Leicester, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also interested - with Unai Emery's Gunners missing out on his signature three years ago because of work permit issues.

Known as Samu, the Nigerian has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for the Spanish side. His first goal, against Rayo Vallecano, saw him become the fourth youngest La Liga scorer ever, while he also netted in Villarreal's Europa League campaign.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His pacey, tricky playing style and eye for goal has already seen him compared to Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben, with Chukweuze, like the Dutchman, often starting on the right hand side for Villarreal, cutting in on his stronger left foot to create chances and take shots.

He has already earned a senior international cap with Nigeria, and picked up the Nigerian Football Federation award for 2018 Young Player of the Year in April. He is unlikely, though, to be included in the senior squad for this summer's Africa Cup of Nations.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Chukwueze's contract at Villarreal contains a £54m release clause, but the Yellow Submarine would likely accept a lower upfront payment with guaranteed bonuses. Any potential sale will land the La Liga strugglers a huge profit should he leave, with Chukwueze joining for just £430,000 last year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message