Lucas Moura Hints That Harry Kane Could Return for Tottenham's Second Leg UCL Clash With Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura has suggested that Harry Kane may be fit to return to the side for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Ajax next week.

The England captain has been out with an ankle injury sustained in the first leg of their 1-0 quarter-final win over Manchester City and was not expected to return until the final on June 1, if Spurs are to make it to the showpiece event.

Moura's comments in the past couple of days have indicated that the Spurs squad are hopeful of having their star man back in the team in time for the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena though.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As reported by The Sun, the Brazilian was asked about missing Son Heung-Min due to suspension for the first leg and said: "[We will] have him (Son) in the second game and we hope Harry Kane, as well, recovers quick."





The claim that the 25-year-old may be able to play sooner than expected was also expressed by Talksport pundit Tony Cascarino, who revealed on the radio show: "I'm told Harry will be back for the second leg of the Champions League game, Ajax away.

"I'm told they have a real chance of him making it. They will need Harry against Ajax."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has remained coy on the subject, although he did reveal that Kane's rehabilitation has been going well and that the centre forward has already started running.

Tottenham will be desperate to get Kane back into the squad with the striker having scored 24 times this season, including five in eight Champions League games.