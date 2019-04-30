Premier League Reveals 4-Man Shortlist for April Manager of the Month Award

The Premier League have released the four-man shortlist for April's Manager of the Month award, with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola both featuring.

The two sides competing for the league title both won all their games in April, ensuring the title race will go down to the wire with just two games left to play.

The shortlist was revealed in a post on the Premier League's official website, adding that Klopp and Guardiola will be up against Fulham's Scott Parker and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nuno Espirito Santo.

Guardiola's City side picked up crucial victories against the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to establish themselves as the outright leaders at the top of the league table, whilst they also managed wins over Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Burnley to ensure they remain on track to defend their Premier League crown.

However, Liverpool have managed their own perfect month, coming out on top against Southampton, Chelsea, Cardiff and Huddersfield Town to remain just one point behind the Citizens.

At the opposite end of the table, April began in the worst possible way for Scott Parker and Fulham, whose relegation to the Championship was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat to Watford. Since then, the Cottagers have looked a different side, picking up wins against Everton, Bournemouth and Cardiff to try and end the season on a positive note.

The final nominee is Wolves' Nuno, who have moved back into seventh place in their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League. The Portuguese tactician inspired victories over both United and Arsenal, as well as a crucial win over fellow Europa League hopefuls Watford to put themselves in the ascendancy heading into the final few days of the season.

Nuno and Guardiola have both won the award once this season, whilst Klopp has two wins to his name and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories, having also picked up March's award.