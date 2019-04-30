Rafael van der Vaart Reveals His Favourite Memory of Days at Tottenham Ahead of UCL Clash With Ajax

Former Tottenham and Ajax midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has recalled his favourite moment at the the north London club, while also claiming that Harry Redknapp's Spurs side was 'the best' he played for.

The Dutch international was a hugely popular figure at White Hart Lane, playing 63 times for the club after arriving in north London from Real Madrid in 2010.

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of Spurs' huge Champions League semi-final first leg against another of his old sides, Ajax, the 36-year-old said: "Tottenham holds a special place in my heart."





Van der Vaart played in the memorable 3-3 draw with arch-rivals Arsenal in April 2011, a game that the World Cup finalist fondly remembers.





"I scored twice. But one of the best thing was to put the ball between Jack Wilshere’s legs two times. We had so much fun these years and that was the best thing for me."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Van der Vaart, who is now trying his hand as a professional darts player, went on to talk glowingly aboout his first full season at White Hart Lane. Spurs progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals under Redknapp, winning in the San Siro over Milan in the previous round, before ultimately falling to Real Madrid in the last eight.





"It was possibly the best club team I ever played in," he said. "Talent, spirit. Also the coach, Harry Redknapp, we would run through fire for him.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It was a joy to play. White Hart Lane, I can’t describe it in words. When I was there on the pitch,

I felt like I was flying. This game with Ajax brings up special feelings."

On the most interesting question, who he'll be supporting on Tuesday night, he claimed: "It’s a s***** situation! I say it’s a good s***** situation. I’m going to go to the final anyway. That’s 100 per cent. It’s a win-win."