Rio Ferdinand Being Lined Up for Manchester United Sporting Director Job (Really)

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Rio Ferdinand is in line to take up a significant backroom role at Manchester United, as the former England centre-back is being considered for the sporting director position at Old Trafford. 

United have come under fire in recent weeks and months for prioritising personnel with a history at the club rather than a history of successfully doing the job they're being sounded out for, but the Mail report that they're leaning into that tendency by bringing the six-time Premier League winner back. 

The newspaper reports that a mixture of Ferdinand's 'United history' and his post-playing career business ventures have convinced Ed Woodward that the former Red Devils captain could play a key role in redeveloping a flagging squad. Somehow. 

Ferdinand's work on BT Sport has also impressed Woodward, who fans and the general public will now have to assume has never checked Wikipedia to see how hiring Gary Neville based on his name and Monday Night Football experience worked out for Valencia. 

United have been on the hunt for someone to fill the sporting director role for some time now, with a number of external candidates being linked and dismissed periodically. Mike Phelan was the last name connected to the job for his work with new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it appears that Ferdinand's...name? trophies as a player? TV work? trump Phelan's coaching experience when it comes to a job which primarily involves transfer policy. 

United face doomed Huddersfield and nearly-doomed Cardiff in their final two games of the season as they attempt to fall face-first into an unlikely Champions League place; currently three points and eight goals behind fourth-placed Chelsea

