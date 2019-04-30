Tim Howard Doesn't Want Liverpool to Win Premier League While He's 'Still Breathing'

Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard is hoping to see Manchester City wins this season's Premier League title over Liverpool, admitting he doesn't want to see the Reds lift the trophy in his lifetime.

City's narrow win over Burnley over the weekend moved them back above Liverpool by a solitary point, with just two games of the league campaign.

While the idea of one of City or Liverpool winning the Premier League is usually a worst case scenario for any fan of the Red Devils, the current Colorado Rapids keeper, who also spent nine years with Liverpool's other rivals Everton, has no doubt about his preference in the title race.

Speaking to CNN, the 40-year-old said: "I hope Liverpool never win a title while I'm still breathing.

"We have two teams in the form that they're both in. It'll come down to the wire. If no one has a slip up, then City wins."

This is the first time in #PL history that two teams have reached 90 points in the same season pic.twitter.com/8LLzalYhiP — Premier League (@premierleague) April 28, 2019

Guardiola's side know that victories over Leicester and Brighton will see them retain their league crown, but any slip-up will allow Jurgen Klopp's side the chance to win Liverpool their first league title in 29 years.

One of Howard's former clubs meanwhile, United, face a real battle to just finish in the top four this season, which would see them qualify for next season's Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are three points behind Chelsea in fourth, although are on a poor run of form, having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, but Howard has backed the Norwegian to turn things around at Old Trafford for the long term.

He added: "So football's funny. Pundits and fans are funny. He's the right man for the job. Hopefully they will spend some money and they'll get his players in and it's no problem.

"It's funny, right? Football: He comes in and wins every game for three months and he's the second coming of Jesus Christ and everyone loves him and then they tear him down and are ready to throw him off the ledge."