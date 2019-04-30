LIVE: Shorthanded Tottenham Hosts Ajax to Open Champions League Semifinals

Watch all the key plays as Tottenham and Ajax meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

By Avi Creditor
April 30, 2019

Tottenham and Ajax both look to continue their surprising runs through the Champions League as they meet in the first leg of the semifinals in London.

Neither club was expected to reach this phase given its lack of recent success in the competition. Tottenham hasn't reached a European cup semifinal since 1962 and has never gotten this far in the modern Champions League era. Ajax, meanwhile, last reached the semifinals in 1997, yet toppled perennial contenders Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the final four.

Tottenham has the confines of its new stadium in its favor for the first leg, but it is severely shorthanded. Harry Kane is among a slew of injured players not available for manager Mauricio Pochettino, while Son Heung-min, who has been so vital in Kane's absence, is suspended due to card accumulation. Something else tilting the balance toward Ajax is that the club had its Eredivisie fixture over the weekend postponed to help assist in preparations for the match, while Tottenham played just three days ago in the Premier League.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg is slated for Wednesday, May 8, in Amsterdam. The winner will advance to the June 1 final in Madrid against either Barcelona or Liverpool. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message