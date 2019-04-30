Tottenham and Ajax both look to continue their surprising runs through the Champions League as they meet in the first leg of the semifinals in London.

Neither club was expected to reach this phase given its lack of recent success in the competition. Tottenham hasn't reached a European cup semifinal since 1962 and has never gotten this far in the modern Champions League era. Ajax, meanwhile, last reached the semifinals in 1997, yet toppled perennial contenders Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the final four.

Tottenham has the confines of its new stadium in its favor for the first leg, but it is severely shorthanded. Harry Kane is among a slew of injured players not available for manager Mauricio Pochettino, while Son Heung-min, who has been so vital in Kane's absence, is suspended due to card accumulation. Something else tilting the balance toward Ajax is that the club had its Eredivisie fixture over the weekend postponed to help assist in preparations for the match, while Tottenham played just three days ago in the Premier League.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg is slated for Wednesday, May 8, in Amsterdam. The winner will advance to the June 1 final in Madrid against either Barcelona or Liverpool.