Virgil van Dijk Pays Tribute to Jurgen Klopp After PFA Player of the Year Accolade

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has hailed the influence of Jurgen Klopp and the wider team at Anfield, after winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

Van Dijk beat Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to collect the trophy for the peer-voted player of the 2018/19 season on Sunday night.

The centre back has marshalled the Reds' defence to 20 clean sheets this campaign, in what has been a complete transformation from the team that previously held a reputation for leaking goals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to Liverpool FC website, the Dutch defender was quick to pay tribute to his manager and the backroom staff at the club.

He said: "[Klopp] gives confidence.





"Without the teammates around you, the staff, the people who work at the training ground and stadium, everyone who makes sure we’re ready for the next game – everyone is responsible for the good things going on right now at Liverpool."

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Klopp has previously suggested that fans are yet to see the best of the Netherlands international. Responding to these comments, the defender remained pretty level headed, as he said: "I’m very happy with how I’m performing at the moment, how consistently I’m performing, and that I’m fit as well. I don’t need to look too far ahead.

"Right now, we are in a tight title race, we’re in the Champions League semi-finals against a fantastic team who probably the best player is playing for. We just take it game by game. Now it’s time to focus on Barcelona midweek and then we have a big game away at Newcastle as well."





The next game for Liverpool will arguably be their toughest yet this season, as they travel to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.