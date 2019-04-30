West Ham Join Juventus and PSG in Pioneering Partnership With Fan Engagement Platform Socios

West Ham have announced a strategic partnership with blockchain-based fan engagement platform Socios.com, becoming are the first Premier League club to partner with Socios – joining the likes of European clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Inspired by the Socios club membership model in other European countries like Spain, Socios brands itself as a 'first-of-its-kind mobile app for football fans', where fans acquire the ability to vote – by buying, earning or hunting for Fan Tokens - on selected club decisions, earn club rewards and compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

One for the alarming number of West Ham fans poking around this place...@socios pic.twitter.com/NNMPfhPz82 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) April 30, 2019

Socios.com will launch the 'Official Fan Token' for the London club, who will seek the input and opinion of fans by running exclusive polls on the mobile app, with the Fan Tokens offering the opportunity to vote and share their voice. The Fan Tokens will also give fans access to rewards, exclusive merchandise, games, leaderboards and exceptional experiences too.

With more than 40m supporters worldwide and a global, digital fan base that exceeds 5m across social media platforms, the launch of the West Ham Fan Token will evolve the club’s global fan engagement strategy and expand their global audience, in particular, bringing millions of fans in the UK and abroad closer to the club.

The Hammers' Fan Token will be available to fans at the start of the 2019/2020 season, and can be purchased directly through their mobile phone via the Socios.com app. Fans will have a greater influence the more Fan Tokens they hold. The value of the fan token will also go and up or down based on market demand (it's simpler than it sounds).

Image by Chris Deeley

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO & founder of Socios.com added, “We’re building a strong ecosystem of top-tier clubs from the best and most exciting leagues across the world and are very excited to have West Ham United as the first Premier League club to drive the evolution of football fan engagement.

"Having a club like West Ham United adopt fan voting is a big step in realising our goal of building the world’s biggest global football community and marketplace for football fans, alongside demonstrating that blockchain and cryptocurrency is the trusted technology of the mainstream. We will be announcing more European partners very soon, with more Premier League clubs set to follow West Ham’s lead in creating the best-in-class fan engagement.”

Image by Chris Deeley

The West Ham United FC Official Fan Token will be available through Socios.com, and will be tradable against the platform’s native token, $CHZ - fans will need to purchase ChiliZ tokens to exchange into Fan Tokens.