HBO is bringing the story of Diego Maradona to the U.S., as it will debut a feature-length documentary of the Argentine legend later this year.

The film–titled simply Diego Maradona–is executive produced and directed by Asif Kapadia, who directed 2010’s Senna (the story of Brazilian motor-racing champion Ayrton Senna) and Amy, the Oscar-winning film telling the life and death of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Calling it the last part of his trilogy of films that deal with child genius and fame, Kapadia’s interest in Maradona is based on his tumultuous career and the up-and-down attention he created during the peaks of his talents.

“I was fascinated by his journey, wherever he went there were moments of incredible brilliance and drama,” said Kapadia back in 2017, when he first announced the intent to make the film. “He was a leader, taking his teams to the very top, but also many lows in his career.”

The documentary, which draws from more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s personal archives, chronicles the player’s triumphs and tribulations from the rise of his career, specifically his record-breaking move to Napoli in 1984. Using old news footage and interviews with historians and journalists, the film breaks down Maradona’s genius on the pitch and controversial life off it.

“Diego Maradona has long been considered the greatest footballer ever, and Asif Kapadia’s filmmaking perfectly captures every high and low of his transcendent career, from his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal to his awakening of Napoli, and more,” said HBO Sports VP Peter Nelson in a press release. “We look forward to sharing this landmark documentary with both soccer and non-soccer fans alike.”

Ahead of its HBO release, which is set for September 24, 8 p.m. ET, the film will have its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and receive a limited theatrical run in the U.S.

Maradona is currently the head coach of Dorados de Sinaloa, which plays in Mexico’s second-tier Ascenso MX and for the second straight season, he has put the club back in the two-legged playoff final for a rematch vs. Atletico San Luis.