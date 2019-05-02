Arsenal vs. Valencia Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Europa League

How to watch Arsenal vs. Valencia in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 2.

By Caleb Friedman
May 02, 2019

Arsenal hosts Valencia in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday, May 2. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. 

In its quarterfinal matchup with Napoli, Arsenal advanced on a 3-0 aggregate triumph. Arsenal, which currently sits in fifth in the Premier League table, has lost its last three matches in the Premier League, however, most recently falling 3-0 to Leicester City on April 28. It has two roads to qualify for next season's Champions League: by finishing in the top four in England or winning the Europa League.

Valencia, meanwhile, defeated Villarreal 5-1 on aggregate in its all-Spanish quarterfinal matchup. Valencia has lost its previous two matches in La Liga, including a 1-0 loss to Eibar on April 28 and, like Arsenal, is fighting for a place in next season's Champions League. It sits three points out of the top four in Spain and could also clinch a berth by winning the UEL title.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subsribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision NOW

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

