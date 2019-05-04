Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, May 4. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 04, 2019

Celta Vigo hosts Barcelona Saturday in a La Liga match between the league champion and a team looking to stave off relegation. 

Barcelona has nothing else to play for in La Liga, having wrapped up its 26th league title last weekend. The club will likely rest some key players in between the first and second legs of the Champions League semifinals, with the club riding the high of a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg this week. Barcelona's last league loss came in November against Real Betisa string of 23 matches. 

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, sits 15th in the La Liga table but just two points clear of the relegation zone. Celta Vigo has drawn its previous two matches, and its last win came April 20 over Girona.

Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-0 back in December. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A.and Fanatiz TV

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message