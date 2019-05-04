Celta Vigo hosts Barcelona Saturday in a La Liga match between the league champion and a team looking to stave off relegation.

Barcelona has nothing else to play for in La Liga, having wrapped up its 26th league title last weekend. The club will likely rest some key players in between the first and second legs of the Champions League semifinals, with the club riding the high of a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg this week. Barcelona's last league loss came in November against Real Betis–a string of 23 matches.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, sits 15th in the La Liga table but just two points clear of the relegation zone. Celta Vigo has drawn its previous two matches, and its last win came April 20 over Girona.

Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 2-0 back in December.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

