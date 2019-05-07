A very short-handed Liverpool has a huge task at hand as it attempts to complete a three-goal comeback on Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.

A goal from Luis Suarez and two from Lionel Messi in last week's first leg have Barcelona in full control heading into Tuesday's showdown at Anfield. Making matters more difficult for Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been ruled out with injuries, leaving Jurgen Klopp's attack without two of its most potent options on a day when it needs plenty of goals.

Barcelona has been on the wrong side of a three-goal Champions League comeback before. It was just last season that Roma battled back from 4-1 down in the first leg of the quarterfinals to stun Barcelona in the Italian capital. Barcelona has not conceded any away goals this time around, though, and will be facing a wounded opponent which also has an eye on the final day of the Premier League season, with the title still in the balance. The match also carries personal significance for a pair of Barcelona stars, with Suarez and Philippe Coutinho making their first returns to Anfield since departing Liverpool for Spain.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

🔒 Your Champions League semi-final squad is in: pic.twitter.com/pHASYWRpD0 — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) May 7, 2019

The winner will advance to the June 1 Champions League final in Madrid, where either Ajax or Tottenham will be waiting. Ajax holds a 1-0 aggregate lead over Tottenham heading into Wednesday's second leg in Amsterdam.