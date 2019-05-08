Watch: Tottenham Stuns Ajax in Champions League Semifinal on Lucas Moura's Last-Minute Goal

Getty Images

Lucas Moura's goal in stoppage time–his third of the second half–sent Tottenham to the Champions League final against Liverpool. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 08, 2019

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Moura scored a second-half stoppage-time goal to defeat Ajax in the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Moura's score in the 95th minute marked his third goal of the half, and it sent Tottenham to its first Champions League final in club history.

Tottenham entered Wednesday down 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg of the semifinals after losing at home. That lead grew to 3-0 after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech. Moura erased that deficit with his hat trick, though, pulling Tottenham even on aggregate at 3-3. Tottenham advanced to the Champions League final on the away-goal tiebreaker as a result.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League final on June 1–the first of its kind since Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties in 2008. Liverpool defeated Barcelona on Tuesday, winning 4-0 to erase a three-goal deficit from the first leg of the semifinal matchup. 

Liverpool swept the season meetings in the Premier League between the two sides, winning 2-1 both home and away. They'll take their next matchup to Madrid, where the European champion will be crowned.

