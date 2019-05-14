The New England Revolution are turning to Bruce Arena to spearhead their turnaround.

The former D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and U.S. men's national team coach was hired as the Revolution's head coach and sporting director on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the club firing coach Brad Friedel last Thursday and general manager Mike Burns Monday night.

Arena has not had an active role since resigning as U.S. manager following the failed qualifying effort for the 2018 World Cup, but he returns to a league he knows well. Winner of five MLS Cups between D.C. and Los Angeles, the 67-year-old Arena will oversee every sporting aspect for the Revolution in hoping to guide the club back to relevance in MLS.

“Bruce is one of the most successful coaches in American soccer history, and we feel his commitment to excellence, track record of winning championships in Major League Soccer, as well as his success at the international level, makes him the best person to bring the Revolution back to MLS Cup contention," Revolution owner Robert Kraft said in a club statement. "We have known Bruce dating back to the advent of MLS, and we have full confidence that he will raise the level of our club to the standard we all expect and demand.”

Arena takes charge with immediate effect, stepping in for interim coach Mike Lapper, who led the team to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes over the weekend. Lapper and the rest of the Revolution's technical staff will remain in place, according to the club's announcement.

“In my conversations with the Kraft family and (team president) Brian Bilello, it’s clear that they have high expectations for the club, and I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for me to create a winning culture throughout the Revolution organization,” Arena said. “Boston is a great sports town with a history of championship teams, and I am looking forward to working with the staff and players to make the Revolution a club that our supporters can be proud of and that can be part of the tradition of success in New England.”