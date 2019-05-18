Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday, May 18 with a chance to clinch a Bundesliga title in the season finale.

As it currently stands, Bayern leads Borussia Dortmund by two points, and both clubs have just one game left in the regular season. While Bayern hosts sixth-place Eintracht Frankfurt–which is fighting for its Champions League life–Dortmund plays at fourth-place Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern can clinch the league title with a win Saturday. If Bayern draws and Dortmund wins, the teams will be tied on points, though Bayern currently holds a 17-goal advantage over Dortmund in goal differential, so a tie would almost assuredly also clinch the title for Bayern.

Bayern's last league loss came in February against Bayer Leverkusen, and it beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 back in December. Eintracht has lost its previous two league matches at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via Fox Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.