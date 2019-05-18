On Saturday, Olympique Lyonnais added yet another honor by destroying Barcelona Femeni 4-1 to win its sixth Champions League title at Groupama Arena in Budapest. The victory also secured the French giant's fourth straight UCL title, further confirming its unrivaled supremacy - not just in women's soccer - but in sport altogether.

The opener from Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan and a hat-trick from Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg inside the first thirty minutes secured the commanding lead in the first half, giving Barcelona a mountain to climb even before the break. The other alarming factor for Lluis Cortes's team was that Lyon took control without even leaving first gear. As the break came, Barça had much to fix in the second half.

We’re approaching HT in the #UWCLFinal and the giant Lyon is destroying Barcelona.



Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg scored a hat trick inside the first 30 mins.



Here’s the third via @brlive pic.twitter.com/0Kk9VetEdy — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 18, 2019

The second half was better from Barcelona as the Catalan club defended better against its opponent but the earlier damage meant it was too late for a comeback. The Spanish team, making history by playing in its first ever European final, had some chances, mainly through its Dutch star Lieke Martens, but could not properly make them count until Asisat Oshoala grabbed one back late in the game.

In the end, David was no match for Goliath as Lyon came out victorious thanks to its star studded squad (no other team has more players heading to this summer's World Cup than the French champion) and a dedicated backroom staff - all who work inside a club that places a tremendous amount of effort in developing the women's game.