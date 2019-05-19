Lionel Messi scored a brace in two minutes as Barcelona faced Eibar in the last day of La Liga's regular season.

Barcelona, already crowned as champion, was trailing 1-0 against the home side but Messi quickly overturned the score by scoring twice in the 31st and 32nd minute. First came a smart, low finish inside the box thanks to Arturo Vidal's pass followed by a perfectly timed run from his own half, which ended with a wonderful dink over the keeper.

2 goals in 2 minutes 🔥🔥🔥 50 goals this season for Messi and a 4 goal Golden Boot lead pic.twitter.com/3OM3e2H0eZ — mx (@LeooMessi10i) May 19, 2019

The brace means Messi now has 36 goals in La Liga thus further extending his lead in the European Golden Boot race, now four goals ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who claimed his own brace against Dijon on Saturday.

It would be Messi's third straight Golden Boot and his sixth total.

Barcelona tied Eibar 2-2 as after Messi's goals, Pablo de Blasis scored a fantastic effort to equalize for the home side just before the break.

Ernesto Valverde's side will now place its attention to next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Valencia.