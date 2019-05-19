Watch: Messi Nets Brace in Two Minutes for Barcelona, Extends Lead in European Golden Boot Race

With the brace, the Barcelona star totaled 50 goals in all competitions and extended his lead in the European Golden Shoe race as the continent's top scorer. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 19, 2019

Lionel Messi scored a brace in two minutes as Barcelona faced Eibar in the last day of La Liga's regular season. 

Barcelona, already crowned as champion, was trailing 1-0 against the home side but Messi quickly overturned the score by scoring twice in the 31st and 32nd minute. First came a smart, low finish inside the box thanks to Arturo Vidal's pass followed by a perfectly timed run from his own half, which ended with a wonderful dink over the keeper.

The brace means Messi now has 36 goals in La Liga thus further extending his lead in the European Golden Boot race, now four goals ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who claimed his own brace against Dijon on Saturday.

It would be Messi's third straight Golden Boot and his sixth total.

Barcelona tied Eibar 2-2 as after Messi's goals, Pablo de Blasis scored a fantastic effort to equalize for the home side just before the break.

Ernesto Valverde's side will now place its attention to next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Valencia.     

