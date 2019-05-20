Soccer fans are upset with FIFA after the organization split up seats for group ticket purchases for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Fans noticed the issue on Monday when they received confirmations and were allowed to access and print out tickets. Some of the seats were not near the others and frustrated comments were directed at the official FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter account. FIFA will not be modifying most ticket orders.

FIFA responded on Twitter, writing, "Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets. When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately, we will not be able to modify your order."

FIFA added that "an exception could be made for parents whose seats are not next to the seats of their underage children (18 years old and younger)."

Fans on Twitter complained they saw nothing that indicated their seats would not be together before purchasing. Others mentioned they've attended international events before and this is the first time the problem has occurred.

The World Cup starts Friday, June 7 at Parc des Princes in Paris.