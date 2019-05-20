Fans Upset After FIFA Splits up Women's World Cup Group Ticket Purchases

Soccer fans are upset with FIFA after the organization split up seats for group ticket purchases for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 20, 2019

Soccer fans are upset with FIFA after the organization split up seats for group ticket purchases for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. 

Fans noticed the issue on Monday when they received confirmations and were allowed to access and print out tickets. Some of the seats were not near the others and frustrated comments were directed at the official FIFA Women's World Cup Twitter account. FIFA will not be modifying most ticket orders.

FIFA responded on Twitter, writing, "Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets. When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately, we will not be able to modify your order."

FIFA added that "an exception could be made for parents whose seats are not next to the seats of their underage children (18 years old and younger)."

Fans on Twitter complained they saw nothing that indicated their seats would not be together before purchasing. Others mentioned they've attended international events before and this is the first time the problem has occurred. 

The World Cup starts Friday, June 7 at Parc des Princes in Paris. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message