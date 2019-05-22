Borussia Dortmund Transfers: Deciding Which Players to Keep & Sell This Summer

After narrowly missing out on the 2018/19 Bundesliga title to (who else but) Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund will have to set aside their frustrations and settle the staying and goings of their squad during the summer transfer window.

With a number of their star players already the subject of significant interest from top clubs across Europe, it may prove to be an uphill battle to keep some of their top performers from departing the Westfalenstadion.

However if they recruit well in the transfer window it might not be long before Dortmund start bossing the Bundesliga again like they did almost a decade ago.

With another year of Champions League football on the table for Lucien Favre's exciting squad, the focus could also be on challenging for some European silverware - a prospect that in the 2018/19 season was deflated by Tottenham during the round of 16.

As Dortmund look to bounce back from what was ultimately another trophy-less season in the German top division, thinning up some of the squad - paired with some quality recruitment - may be the answer to their recent lack of glory.

Let's take a look at what should happen.

Goalkeepers

Roman Burki - KEEP - A Bundesliga veteran, the Swiss shot-stopper appeared 32 times for the club in the 2018/19 season and made some vital saves during both their domestic and European campaigns.

Marwin Hitz - KEEP - Despite being 31 years old and probably never going to start over Burki (sorry Marwin) - the Swiss is a reliable, seasoned Bundesliga mind to have in the camp who can step up if needed.

Eric Oelschlagel - KEEP & LOAN - Only 23 years old, the German goalkeeper needs some gametime after not making an appearance during the 2018/19 season. It could be wise to give him some experience elsewhere for now.

Full Backs

Achraf Hakimi - KEEP - The Real Madrid loanee has been impressive during the first of his two-season loan spell at the German club. Although it's safe to say Los Blancos will want him back immediately after his loan, Dortmund should use the Moroccan 20-year-old while they can.

Lukasz Piszczek - KEEP- An influential figure in the squad, Piszczek has been at the heart of the Dortmund defence for many a year. Although he only made 20 appearances in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season, the 33-year-old looks set to see out his career with the club.

Marcel Schmelzer - SELL - The left-back role was sporadically filled by Dortmund players last season with Schmelzer only making nine appearances in his natural position. Paired with the arrival of Nico Schulz, it may be time for the fans to bid farewell to the passionate German.

Raphael Guerreiro - KEEP - Although the Portuguese international started life as a winger, he has adapted to the role of left-back and centre-midfield maturely during his time with Dortmund. He could keep his shirt for the 2019/20 season if the speculation surrounding his future cooled.

Centre Backs

Manuel Akanji - KEEP - Appearing 25 times for Dortmund in the 2018/19 season, Akanji demonstrated why he has so much potential to have an excellent career with the club. His involvement could be crucial to Dortmund's defensive success next season.





Abdou Diallo - KEEP - The French defender had an excellent season at centre-back and has earned plenty of praise from fans and critics alike. Despite struggling with muscular problems throughout last season, he also adapted to roles such as left-back when needed.

Dan-Axel Zagadou - KEEP - The 19-year-old has looked impressive with performances this season, scoring twice in only 17 appearances for Dortmund. An exciting prospect indeed...





Leonardo Balerdi - KEEP & LOAN - Despite this defence being so young and generous with its opportunities, because Balerdi's only 20 years old it could benefit him to be loaned out before he jumps straight into his career with Dortmund.





Omer Toprak - SELL - If they keep hold of their other defenders the Turkish centre-back could perhaps have a brighter future away from BVB. Frequently injured during the 2018/19 season, the 29-year-old barely played and it seems it might be time for him to make a move.





Julian Weigl - KEEP - A useful player who typically appears in central midfield, the 23-year-old has a promising, defensive mindset which should be held on to as long as possible. With speculation surrounding his future however, who knows where he'll be come September.

Central Midfielders

Axel Witsel - KEEP - Witsel seems to have found his home at Dortmund and the Belgian appeared 33 times in the Bundesliga last season, proving instrumental to his side's success on many occasions. He's really good, keep him!





Thomas Delaney - KEEP - Again, another example of what a good midfielder can bring to a side. The Dane was awesome for BVB and provided three goals and six assists in their 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign.





Mahmoud Dahoud - KEEP & LOAN - Since he didn't have the most impressive time of it last season, the German could be looking for more game time if he isn't to take a starting spot in central midfield. While he's only 23 years old, it might be worth giving him some gametime elsewhere (especially if Julian Weigl wants his central midfield shirt back).

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers

Marco Reus - KEEP - A key feature of Dortmund's attack over the years, Reus scored an impressive 17 goals and earned himself 11 assists for his club in the 2018/19 season. Legend.





Mario Gotze - KEEP - The World Cup winner got his head down and improved his form last season and will surely be in Favre's plans as his side look to challenge Bayern Munich for the title next season.





Jadon Sancho - KEEP - An English youngster who is getting game time in a highly competitive league, what could be better for the lad? Having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Sergio Gomez - KEEP - The Spaniard only joined in January from Barcelona B team and will be eager to earn himself a place in the starting XI next season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen - SELL- The winger appeared 24 times for Dortmund last season but only managed to get himself two goals. With the expected arrival of other wingers during the window, he may just be left sat on the bench next season.

Marius Wolf - SELL - With both Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt signing for Dortmund, the German's best option may be to leave the club unless he picks up his form.

Forwards

Paco Alcacer - KEEP - The Spaniard scored a whopping 18 goals in 26 league appearances for Dortmund and is looking to be a worthwhile investment in the long term. Though he failed to make the starting XI regularly, his ability to score off the bench makes him worth keeping.





Maximilian Philipp - LOAN - Phillip is a decent player however he has not scored enough to warrant a place in the starting XI. Admittedly he doesn't get heaps of game time, however with the arrival of Hazard and co. this trend could continue...