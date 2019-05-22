Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke Set to Join CSL Side Shandong Luneng Taishan

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke is set to depart the club after the Eagles received a £15m bid from Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan.

The striker has been far from his best this season, netting one measly goal in 16 Premier League outings. The move would unite Benteke with his international teammate Marouane Fellaini, who left Manchester United for the Chinese Super League in January.

As reported by the Times, Benteke has been offered £8m a year after tax by the Chinese side. He currently earns £130,000 a week on his Palace contract, which has just a year to run.

While Palace have been looking to move Benteke on for the last two years, they may have a job on their hands convincing him to make the move. According to journalist Kristof Terreur, Benteke hopes to see out his contract and stay at Palace for one more season.

The Belgian is Palace's record signing, having joined from Liverpool in 2016 for an initial £27m, rising to £32m. However, Benteke has failed to rediscover the form of his Aston Villa days, scoring just 19 Premier League goals in his three seasons at the club.

While Palace would be taking a significant hit on the transfer, it's a good deal for a player who endured a particularly poor 2018/19 and would become a free agent next summer.

The Eagles loaned Benteke's compatriot Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in January to help ease their goal scoring woes. Batshuayi scored five goals in 11 league games, but his future is uncertain with Palace yet to confirm whether they intend to sign him on a permanent deal.

Roy Hodgson will definitely look to bring in at least one striker this summer, and the club may seek further reinforcements up top if Benteke leaves. Connor Wickham recently signed a new deal at the club, but featured just eight times in all competitions this season.

The Eagles also face a fight to keep hold of their best players, with both Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka strongly linked with moves away from Selhurst Park.