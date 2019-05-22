James Rodriguez Decides to Leave Bayern Munich as German Giants Opt Against Pursuing Permanent Deal

James Rodriguez wants to leave Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions will not look to activate his buyout clause this summer.

The Colombia international struggled to make a mark at Real Madrid before his loan to Bayern, but after failing to offer much consistency for the German outfit they will not look to extend his two-season loan deal.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder was a huge target for a number of top clubs after his performances at the 2014 World Cup, yet Real Madrid were the ones to capture his signature.

After making a limited amount of appearances for Los Blancos throughout the 2016/17 season, the South American was loaned to the Bundesliga giants where he has spent the last two years.

Amid question marks over his future, Sky Sports Germany report that the 27-year-old 'does not see his future in Munich' and wants a return to either his parent club or another outfit of similar prestige.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Rodriguez scored a mediocre seven goals in 20 Bundesliga games for Die Roten in the 2018/19 campaign, managing three of those during a 6-0 win over Mainz in March.

Rodriguez will be a wanted man this summer if he is granted an exit from Real Madrid, who he is contracted with until 2021. Italian giants Juventus have been linked, but a concrete offer from the Serie A side is yet to be submitted.

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Despite no indication that Juve have made Rodriquez a priority signing in the summer transfer window, the midfielder would offer rich experience for La Vecchia Signora if they were to pursue his signature.